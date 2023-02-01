The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 343 of the Invasion | Ukraine

The United States is preparing more than two billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine Two US officials familiar with the matter told Reuters that it is expected to include long-range missiles for the first time, in addition to munitions and other weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said he is not done changing the ranks of senior officials and that anyone who fails to perform to strict standards is subject to dismissal.

It seems that some Western allies missed the idea of ​​supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and other combat aircraft in the past 24 hours.. Joe Biden, the US president, when asked at the White House late Monday whether his country would provide the F-16s, he simply answered “no”, Although he confirmed on Tuesday morning that he would remain in discussions with Ukraine over its arms requests.

The UK also said that the supply of Western aircraft was not practical. A Downing Street spokesman said: “This is state-of-the-art equipment.” “We don’t think it is practical to send those planes to Ukraine.” They added that the prime minister Support Rishi Sunak Accelerated Support For Ukraine after the completion of the review that the “prolonged stalemate” in the conflict will benefit Russia.

Zelensky’s chief adviser indicated on Monday that Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. said Andrey Yermak Ukraine received “positive signals” from WarsawPoland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, was careful to stress that his country would only act in consultation with NATO allies.

Ukraine said it would keep up the pressure, Arguing that the West has repeatedly said no to supplying weapons such as tanks before backing down over time. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on a visit to Paris: “All kinds of assistance at the beginning went through a phase of no return. This means no from today.” See also Ukraine says at least 13 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on a shopping mall

Reznikov’s French counterpart, Sebastien Licorne, reiterated that there is no “taboo” on the supply of aircraft, Echoing similar remarks made by Emmanuel Macron on Monday night. France also said it would donate 12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine after the summit between the two ministers. Legorno said the husband He discussed training Ukrainian pilots to fly French fighter planes But no decision has been taken yet.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said that Ukraine expects to receive 120-140 tanks in the “first wave” of shipments from a coalition of 12 countries. Dmytro Kuleba added that The first slide It would include German Leopard 2, British Challenger 2, and American M1 Abrams tanks, and that Ukraine was also “really counting” on supplies of French Leclerc tanks being agreed upon. the The number of heavy tanks publicly pledged For Ukraine it appears to be much lower than the 321 that Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said last week.

Russian forces are preparing for a renewed attack on Ukraine, possibly imminent in the coming months, According to analysts. The US Institute for the Study of War said, citing Western, Ukrainian and Russian sources Moscow was “preparing for an imminent attack,” Referring to statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said there were “no indications” that Vladimir Putin was “preparing for peace”.

Russian forces continued their attacks on positions across the front line near the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Donetsk. Moscow forces have been bombing Bakhmut in the Donbass for several months, but in recent days it appears that the invaders have opened up a new effort to gain ground around the village of Vohlidar, 30 miles southwest of Donetsk city. The situation in Bakhmut and Volidar was “very difficult,” Zelensky said, as the two regions and other parts of the Donetsk region are under “constant Russian attacks.” See also Jail would be harsh for former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak: Anwar Ibrahim

It is possible that Russian forces have developed “probing attacks” around the towns of Pavlevka and Vohlidar into a more “coordinated” attack, The British Ministry of Defense said Intelligence update. Russian leaders likely aim to develop a new axis of advance into the Ukrainian-held Donetsk region, diverting Ukrainian forces from the hotly contested Bakhmut sector. There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make domestic gains in this sector.”

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said his country was “really ready” to provide more assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Speaking during a state visit to Zimbabwe, fellow ally of Russia, Lukashenko not specified What will this help entail? It comes as Belarus and Russia Conduct a session for a week To train joint command of their regional groupings of forces.

A Western official said that the number of military deaths on both sides in the war amounted to about 200 thousand, With an equal number of dead and wounded on both sides. A higher percentage of Russians were killedBecause they were on the offensive, the official added, which means they “suffered more deaths than Ukrainians in general.”