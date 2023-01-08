The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 319 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Russian Attacks have been reported in at least seven regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, Despite Moscow declaring a 36-hour ceasefire from midday Friday until midnight Saturday on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas. At least three people were killed.

Russian forces bombed Kherson region 39 times on FridayAccording to Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich. Residential buildings and a fire station building came under fire in the liberated city of Kherson, in which one first responder was killed. Seven civilians were also wounded in the region of Rejon.

The Ukrainian military said two were killed and 13 wounded in Russian bombing of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, during the alleged cease-fire. The two dead were a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

Its governor, Olli Sinyhopov, said Russian forces were “terrorizing” civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region. No injuries were reported, but residential and commercial buildings were hit by fire.

Russian forces bombed Ukrainian sites 14 times and stormed one settlement three times on the front line east of Luhansk Province. In the first three hours of the alleged cease-fire, Governor Serhi Haidai said, according to Reuters. Explosions were heard from what Ukrainian forces on the front line described as Russian missile strikes. The Ukrainians returned fire from the tanks.

The governor of the occupied Crimean city of Sevastopol said that the air defenses shot down a drone, apparently in an attack. On the port where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed. Mikhail Razvojev claimed that the incident occurred early Saturday.

the British Ministry of Defence He said fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued at a “routine level” into the Orthodox Christmas period. The ministry’s daily intelligence update said the fighting was concentrated in a densely forested area west of the town of Krymina in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk Province, where “the fighting degenerated into dismounted infantry combat, often at a short distance.”

The United States asked Italy to provide air defense systems to Ukraine as soon as possible. And the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the request came in a conversation between the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Francesco Tallo, the advisor to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has praised the United States for including armored vehicles killed by tanks in The latest multi-billion dollar package of military aid, saying that they are “exactly what is needed”. The latest US military aid announced by the White House on Friday was the largest yet to Kiev, and for the first time included Bradley armored vehicles.

Services were held in Ukraine to celebrate the first Orthodox Christmas since Russia invaded the country last year. Metropolitan Epiphanius led the Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Dormition of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital.