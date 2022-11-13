The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 263 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv forces have taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region. “Stabilization measures” are being implemented in the city of Kherson after it was recaptured by Ukrainian forces. Zelensky said that Russian forces destroyed all vital infrastructure in Kherson before they fled, including communications, water supply, heating, and electricity supplies.

Ukrainians applaud Russia’s retreat from Kherson Kyiv also said it was working to clear the strategic southern city after eight months of occupation and to restore authority across the region. In the formerly occupied village of Pravdin, outside Kherson, returning locals hugged their neighbours, some of whom were unable to hold back the tears, AFP reported. “Victory, at last!” One.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration said Everything has been done to “restore normalcy” in the region. Yaroslav Yanushevich from Kherson said in a video posted on social media that during the implementation of demining, a curfew was imposed and movement in and out of the city was limited.

Pro-Moscow forces are fighting an even tougher battle elsewhere And the battles with the Ukrainian forces in the east Donetsk Zelensky said the area is hell. “There is only hell – there are very fierce battles every day. But our units defend bravely – they withstand the terrible pressure of the invaders, and maintain our lines of defense,” he said.

Ukraine will decide the timing and contents of any negotiating framework with RussiaAccording to a reading of a meeting between US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia in Phnom Penh. See also Emirates suspends all flights to Nigeria over funding dispute

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisiby phone and put both leaders Emphasis on deepening political, commercial and economic cooperationThe Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday. The Kremlin said that discussion of “a number of issues on the bilateral agenda” also includes the transport and logistics sector. She did not say when the call took place, nor did she mention Iranian arms supplies to Moscow.

Significant new damage to the main Nova Kakhovka dam in the south Ukraine It can be seen After Russia withdrew from neighboring Kherson, Reuters quoted the US satellite image company Maxar as saying.