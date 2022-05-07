May 7, 2022

The Russians have not vetoed UN support for Ukraine

The resolution of the organization was initiated by Norway and Mexico.

UN The Security Council (UN Security Council) on Friday reaffirmed its deep concern for maintaining peace and security in Ukraine and reaffirmed its support for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts for a peaceful settlement in Russia on Friday. The war against Ukraine in February World Economy.

The resolution, which Russia did not veto, was initiated by Norway and Mexico. “UN Security Council expresses deep concern over maintaining peace and security in Ukraine” – stands for speech. B.D. “It is a reminder that all member states are committed to resolving their international conflicts in a peaceful manner in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.” – Read more in the documentation.

“UN Security Council strongly supports UN Secretary-General’s efforts for peaceful settlement.”

He adds the text, which asks Gudrest to inform the committee about the developments.

Guterres a He met last week With Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky in Kiev.

A resolution must be passed with the support of at least nine members of the fifteen-member UNSC and the non-veto of the five permanent members, the United States, China, Russia, France and Britain.

A day after the start of military operations in Ukraine, the UN Moscow vetoed a resolution condemning military action at a meeting of the Security Council.

Back then, China, India and the United Arab Emirates did not vote. However, the 193-member UN General Assembly has already passed two sentences that cannot be vetoed, although they are not bound, the article revealed.

Initial image: Pixabay

