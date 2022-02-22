The Russians have invaded Ukraine – the main news here on Tuesday afternoon

Russia has seriously violated international law and its international obligations by recognizing the independence of the secluded territories of eastern Ukraine, according to the position of the Slovak Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to a report by the TASR Civil Service News Agency Ivan Gorkok At a press conference in Bratislava on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that Russia had denied the policy of inseparable security by the move, adding that building its own security should not be at the expense of the security of others.

Russia denies its own policies, it states

Said Ivan Gorkhov. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia is already openly talking about the existence of Ukraine, an issue that can not come.

Edward Heger The Prime Minister responded on the social network to recognize the two divided republics. He said the move would increase violence and hatred.

After the annexation of Crimea, Russia continued to use methods that did not lead to peace, prosperity or good coexistence between the Russians and the Ukrainians.

He announced.

Zuzana Caputová In his Twitter post, the head of state described the recognition of the independence of the divided territories as a violation of international law, saying that Moscow had chosen to confront diplomacy.