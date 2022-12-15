The Russians have found a new ally, and the situation on Ukraine’s northern border has escalated – our war news on Thursday

Hundreds of civilians were executed by Russian troops in Ukraine in the first months of the war; Volker Durk, the UN human rights commissioner, said in Geneva on Thursday that the killings would end the notion of a war crime.

At the UN Human Rights Council, Türk presented the High Commissioner’s report documenting the killing of at least 441 civilians, including 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight women. The office is investigating 198 more cases.

Turk pointed out that deliberate killings by Russian occupation forces would exhaust the concept of war crimes.

A study written after site visits details these one hundred killings by Russian troops in Kyiv, Chernivtsi and Sumy regions between February 24 and April 6.

The High Commissioner noted: In some cases, civilians were killed in detention facilities, in their homes or during security raids. One person died even when he raised his hand saying that there is no danger. In Buksa, 14 civilians were shot dead on a 150-meter stretch of road, their bodies left behind.

Turk emphasized: 88 percent of the victims were men or boys indicating gender-based considerations.

He reminded: Because of the war, 18 million people are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance, 7.83 million have fled the country, and the number of internally displaced persons is 6.5 million. Russian attacks have left millions without electricity, drinking water or heating, and the humanitarian situation is likely to worsen due to continued strikes. One and a half million Ukrainian children suffer from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illnesses, the official added.

Turk emphasized that he believes violations will be fully investigated and that perpetrators will be held accountable in a fair and independent process.

(MTI)