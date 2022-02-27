February 27, 2022

The Russians entered the cargo: videos of the fighting are coming

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

This was one of the first records of a Russian invasion, suggesting that some of the logistics convoy lost at the time would somehow “accidentally” enter the city.

Since then, it has become clear that a comprehensive mechanized infantry attack is taking place against the city, as acknowledged by the governor of Kharkiv province.

In this shot, the Russians advance on the cover of Tiger-M armored vehicles:

The photo below shows a Russian soldier “working” under the cover of Typhoon Kamas, probably a special sniper / support sniper holding a SZVD.

Progress seems cautious but persistent.

There are also records of losses, here is a Tigr-M:

It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring.

The city and its environs have been under constant artillery fire by the Russians in recent days, with several shots fired by Smerks rockets into populated areas.

During the day there will be fierce street fights in the city.

Cover Image: Ukrinform / Future Publishing

