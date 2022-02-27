The Russians entered the cargo: videos of the fighting are coming

This was one of the first records of a Russian invasion, suggesting that some of the logistics convoy lost at the time would somehow “accidentally” enter the city.

Russian military pillars are said to have begun rolling into the city of Kharkiv this morning after a heavy shelling overnight, with no fighting so far. pic.twitter.com/ju78jiivUl – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

Since then, it has become clear that a comprehensive mechanized infantry attack is taking place against the city, as acknowledged by the governor of Kharkiv province.

In this shot, the Russians advance on the cover of Tiger-M armored vehicles:

Russian soldiers walk into the city of Kharkiv behind Tiger-M vehicles. https://t.co/HTsHotWKML – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

The photo below shows a Russian soldier “working” under the cover of Typhoon Kamas, probably a special sniper / support sniper holding a SZVD.

Looks like Spetsnas veterans with Typhoon-K MRAP in Kharkiv. https://t.co/hcQj7NptRx – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

Progress seems cautious but persistent.

The Russians entered the city of Kharkiv. Street fights are audible pic.twitter.com/JX1eZfCe9h – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

There are also records of losses, here is a Tigr-M:

It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring.

If the Russians actually tried to enter and capture the city of Kharkiv with infantry vehicles and trucks this morning, they failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/WN49GBb6zI – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

The city and its environs have been under constant artillery fire by the Russians in recent days, with several shots fired by Smerks rockets into populated areas.

Looks like booster units for the Smerch MLRS rockets that landed in Kharkiv. Photo this morning. https://t.co/RQYFUIilPO – OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

During the day there will be fierce street fights in the city.

Cover Image: Ukrinform / Future Publishing