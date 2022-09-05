The Russians cut off supplies again, and gas prices plummeted

In recent days, European gas prices have fallen significantly, on August 26 quotes were already above 346 euros, last week Friday gas prices fell below 215 euros, that is, quotes fell by 38 percent in a few days. .

On the one hand, a gas price freeze is planned at the EU level, but on the other hand, market participants have begun to suggest that the Russians may resume gas supplies.

However, on Friday, there was an announcement from the Russians that traffic on North Stream-1 would not resume. In its announcement on Gazprom Telegram They wrote that the gas is still leaking, a gas leak was detected during work at the compressor station in Portovaj, where maintenance was carried out, so the gas turbine could not be operated safely. Gazprom announced on Saturday that Siemens Energy is ready to repair the damaged equipment of the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline.

The Kremlin has accused Western sanctions of disrupting Nord Stream 1 and preventing routine maintenance work. Western officials rejected the request, and Siemens Energy said the sanctions did not prohibit maintenance.

Before the latest maintenance work, Gazprom had already reduced flow to just 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity.

Gazprom said in a statement that Siemens Energy is working on repairs in accordance with the agreement between the two companies and that it is ready to rectify the mistakes that Gazprom has asked to stop supplying gas through the pipeline to Germany.

Siemens Energy said on Saturday that it could not immediately confirm Gazprom’s statement.

At 10pm last night, we were not engaged in maintenance work and there was no maintenance order

– Company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Flows through Nord Stream 1 were supposed to resume early Saturday morning, but just hours before deliveries began, Gazprom released a photo on Friday that showed an oil leak from one of Nord Stream 1’s equipment.

European gas prices jumped 30 percent on the news this morning, with quotes back near 280 euros.

European politics also reacted to the events, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday

The EU expects Russia to honor existing energy deals, but is prepared to retaliate if it does not.

Gentiloni pointed to the EU’s large gas reserves and plans to cut energy consumption as signs the continent is preparing for a harsh winter. Speaking at the Ambrosetti forum in northern Italy, he said measures to help consumers with rising bills should be targeted and not lead to higher debt levels. He added that other countries could join the price ceiling for Russian oil agreed by G7 finance ministers on Friday.

