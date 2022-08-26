The Russians could flare large volumes of gas destined for Europe

The power plant near the border between Russia and Finland burns 10 million euros worth of natural gas per day, according to an analysis by Rystad Energy.

Scientists are concerned about how much carbon dioxide and soot the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Portovaja, northwest of St. Petersburg, will produce. The plant is located near a compressor station at the start of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that transports gas to Germany.

Finnish citizens reported seeing a large flame earlier this summer, and researchers said the heat from the facility had increased significantly. Although gas flaring is a common process in the industry, according to the researchers, the scale of gas flaring at the plant was unprecedented.

According to some, the arson was not accidental but a deliberate decision. Others believe that handling large volumes of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline could pose technical challenges for the Russians. Gazprom may have planned to use this gas to produce LNG, but there may have been problems handling the gas and the safer option would be flaring. It is also possible that they are burning gas because of the European trade embargo imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Cover image source: Getty Images