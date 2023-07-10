The Russians are in big trouble in Bahmut, and the Ukrainian army can retake the city

After a peaceful lull in June, Bahmut has once again become a hot spot in the Russo-Ukrainian war, but this time in reverse. The city, which fell into Russian hands after more than half a year of siege, is being attacked this time by the Ukrainians, and according to a statement from the British Ministry of Defense, they may recapture it.

Photo: Anadolu Agency via AFP

According to battlefield reports, Ukrainian forces have recaptured significant areas in the northern and southern parts of the settlement, advanced several kilometers in recent days, and may soon push back Russian units in the city.

According to intelligence reports, the will of the Russian defenders to fight is so weak that most soldiers are looking for ways to escape, because the Ukrainians keep their positions under constant artillery fire, so protecting the ruins is not life insurance.

The very bad news for the Russian leadership is that Moscow is blocking all withdrawal requests, even if there is no military objective, as the capture of Bahmut was of symbolic importance to the Russian leadership.

Earlier in the year, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin talked about the fact that if they occupied the city, they could even advance as far as Kiev. However, nothing came of it, the Russian army was so exhausted by the siege that the fortunes of war thereafter favored the Ukrainians.

The Russians are expected to send more units to the region, but it is questionable what kind of resistance they will be able to mount against the accelerating Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.