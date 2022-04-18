The Russians are doing a spacewalk to activate the robotic arm

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are expected to begin their approximately seven-hour spacewalk at 10:25 a.m. ET. Spacewalking will be Live broadcast on NASA with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET.

It is the first of two spacewalks by Artemyev and Matveyev to set up the mechanism outside the Russian Noka multipurpose unit.

During their spacewalk on Monday, the duo will install and connect a 37-foot (11.3-meter) control panel. Robotic arm. The two will also remove the arm Protective covers and handrail installation outside the Nauka unit.

This robotic arm will be used to help astronauts And move any items that need to be moved out of the Russian part of the future space station.

Artemyev will be recognized in the Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Matveev wears a spacesuit with blue stripes. It is Matveyev’s first spacewalk and fourth spacewalk veteran Artemyev. This will be the fourth spacewalk outside the space station this year and 249th overall In support of the assembly, maintenance and development of the orbiting laboratory. During a second spacewalk, on April 28, astronauts will remove the thermal blankets used to protect the robotic arm when it was launched last year along with the Nauka module. Matveev and Artemyev will also flex the joints of the robotic arm, release the restraints, and test its ability to grapple. These are the first upcoming spacewalks that will focus on preparing Nauka and the robotic arm for future use. In response to a question about how geopolitical tensions with Russia affect life on the space station, NASA astronaut Dr. Tom Marshburn said during a news conference Friday that it has been “a very collective and friendly relationship together here, and we work together.” See also NASA Budget 2023: Biden's $26 Billion Proposal Paves the Way for First Human Exploration on Mars He said the NASA crew and Russian cosmonauts regularly share meals and watch movies together. “We depend on each other for our survival, it’s a dangerous environment,” Marshburn said. “And so we just go with our training; we go with the recognition that we’re all here for the same purpose: to explore and to maintain this space station.”