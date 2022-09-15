September 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Russians are angry that they cannot be there II. At Elizabeth’s funeral

Arzu 54 mins ago 1 min read

On Tuesday The British Foreign Office announced, so representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were not invited to II. Elizabeth’s funeral. The former were both excluded because of aggression against Ukraine.






II. Elizabeth and Vladimir Putin meeting in London in 2003

Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is very dissatisfied with this In a statement on Thursday He directly accused the leadership in London of defaming the Queen’s memory and denigrating Ukrainians: “We consider the British attempt to use for geopolitical purposes a national tragedy that touched the hearts of millions of people around the world to settle our country in days of deep moral mourning. It was the British armed forces against the Nazis and their Ukrainian collaborators S. Bandera and R. Suhewicz during World War II. The desecration of the memory of Elizabeth, known to have served in the territorial defense of the forces. Now the British elite are on their side. And in Moscow, they commemorate and continue to pay tribute to the soldiers who contributed to the victory.”

Nearly 500 foreign dignitaries are expected at the funeral, with invitations sent to every country that has diplomatic relations with Great Britain. It is expected to be the biggest diplomatic meeting of the year.

See also  16 Soviet admirals were killed and their planes crashed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Code – Science – Good news for those who open the refrigerator at night, it is not a useful meal if it is not eaten in the evening

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Instead of poor African countries, most Ukrainian grain goes to Europe

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Ukrainian counteroffensive heads toward Luhansk, Russia reaches new weapon – Our War News Wednesday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The Russians are angry that they cannot be there II. At Elizabeth’s funeral

54 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Mortgage rates hit 6 percent for the first time since 2008

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Disney Removes Rogue Swarm, Snow White Pass, Inside Out 2

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover finds diversity and hints of microbial life in ancient lake bed rocks

1 hour ago Izer