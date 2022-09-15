On Tuesday The British Foreign Office announced, so representatives of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were not invited to II. Elizabeth’s funeral. The former were both excluded because of aggression against Ukraine.











II. Elizabeth and Vladimir Putin meeting in London in 2003



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is very dissatisfied with this In a statement on Thursday He directly accused the leadership in London of defaming the Queen’s memory and denigrating Ukrainians: “We consider the British attempt to use for geopolitical purposes a national tragedy that touched the hearts of millions of people around the world to settle our country in days of deep moral mourning. It was the British armed forces against the Nazis and their Ukrainian collaborators S. Bandera and R. Suhewicz during World War II. The desecration of the memory of Elizabeth, known to have served in the territorial defense of the forces. Now the British elite are on their side. And in Moscow, they commemorate and continue to pay tribute to the soldiers who contributed to the victory.”

Nearly 500 foreign dignitaries are expected at the funeral, with invitations sent to every country that has diplomatic relations with Great Britain. It is expected to be the biggest diplomatic meeting of the year.