A prominent Russian political scientist has warned that Russia’s war in Ukraine could be a “rehearsal” for a potential large-scale conflict with NATO countries.

Alexei Vinenko, Research Fellow at the Institute for International Security Studies and Associate Professor at the School of Global Politics at Moscow State University, appeared on the state television talk show “60 Minutes” broadcast on Russia-1 channel and raised the possibility of A broader clash with the West.

“For us,” he said, “the war in Ukraine … is a rehearsal for a greater conflict ahead.” That is why we will test and hunt NATO weapons, and we will see on the battlefield how powerful our weapons really are compared to theirs. “

“Maybe it will be a learning experience for a future conflict,” he added.

Olga Skabieva, The show’s host, who is considered a major Kremlin promoter, then took part, remarking that it was a “terrifying experience”.

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are stacked together on a wasteland on the outskirts of the Buka war zone. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Vinenko is not the first guest on Russia-1 that raises the possibility of a broader conflict between Russia and the West.

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles drives along a road in the context of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict near Mariupol on May 20. Alexander Ermoshenko/Reuters

Alexey Zuravliov“One Sarmat missile and the British Isles will disappear,” a member of the nationalist political party Rodina said, during his recent appearance on the channel. Newsweek reported.

Retired US four-star general Barry R.

“The traditional economic and military strength of NATO/EU is many times that of Russia,” the three-time Purple Heart Award winner tweeted Thursday. “A rehearsal for the war with NATO against a much smaller opponent in Ukraine, which is very bad for Russia.”

According to estimates of Ukraine, since the start of the invasion on February 24, Russian forces have lost 28,000 soldiers and Countless pieces of military equipmentincluding tanks and the flagship of the Black Sea, Moskva.

NATO refrained from participating directly in the Ukraine war, but several member states, led by the United States, provided tens of billions of dollars in financial and humanitarian aid, as well as a wide range of weapons, to Ukraine in their own country. The struggle against Russia.