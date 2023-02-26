February 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft arrives at the space station

Izer 30 mins ago

A replacement Soyuz spacecraft for three astronauts from the International Space Station arrived at the orbital complex as planned Saturday night (February 25).

Russia’s replacement Soyuz spacecraft, called MS-23, docked with the International Space Station (ISS) Saturday at 7:58 p.m. EDT (0058 GMT Sunday, Feb. 26). The rendezvous took place while the two vehicles were flying 260 miles (418 km) over northern Mongolia.

