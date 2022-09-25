The royal family shares a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place at Windsor Abbey

Britain’s royal family Share a picture Saturday from the ledger stone on the occasion of his last resting place from Queen Elizabeth IIWorld Health Organization He died two weeks ago At the age of 96. She was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, located in the largest St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Elizabeth next to her husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021 She is 99 years old. The Queen’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth, and father, King George VI are also there.

“The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass lettering inlay to match the earlier ledger stone installed in the chapel,” a statement from the royal family said.

The final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II is shown at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. the Royal family



The memorial chapel was completed in 1969. It was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II as her father’s final resting place.

Also in the memorial chapel are the ashes of Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Construction of St. George’s Chapel began during the reign of King Edward IV in 1475, and was completed more than 50 years later, when King Henry VIII was in power.

Since then, many members of the royal family have married there, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank later in the same year.

In April 2021, Prince Philip’s funeral set up in the church. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone during the service.

A commissioning service for Queen Elizabeth II was held there on September 19, hours later Her official funeral. She was later buried in a special service.

The church still offers daily services that are open to the public.

more



