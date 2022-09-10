September 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The royal family needs to address the ‘dark complexion’ comment to survive

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
The royal family needs to address the 'dark complexion' comment to survive

A huge cloud hangs over the royal family regarding the ‘dark-skinned’ comment allegedly made Harry And the MeganSon archeryand, if not addressed soon, could signal the beginning of the end of the monarchy…according to a royal expert.


3/7/21

CBS

You know, it’s still a mystery who sparked fears within the family about how dark Archie’s complexion was when Meghan Markle was pregnant – a startling revelation she made in an interview with opera. Most experts say the suspects are most likely CharlesAnd the Camila or William.


TMZ.com

royal expert Kinsey Schofield She tells us that she believes that unless the issue is privately resolved and also explained to the public, it could cause people to turn away from the royals.

Schofield says Supporters are really starting to wonder The morals of King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla after that Megan made this claim. Schofield says disappointment at The Royals still looms, but it could be mitigated with a proper explanation.


TMZ.com

In order to turn things around, Schofield believes that people need to know Exactly who made the commenthow it was said, and whether it was done with malicious intent.

Of course, if it turns out that there was indeed racist intent behind the suspension, things would quickly go wrong… but Schofield thinks the only way for the Royals to continue without a problem is to air the comment once and for all. All.


Interestingly, King Charles send love For both Harry and Meghan when he addressed the nation Friday… especially since the relationship was Too tense for a long time.

See also  Mickey Dolenz, leader of the Monkees, sues the FBI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

D23 2022: Biggest Disney and Pixar movie announcements and news

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Diana Jenkins won’t attend ‘RHOBH’ in person, she tests positive for COVID

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The death of Queen Elizabeth II: Remember the James Bond Olympic play she hid from the royal family

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Abroad – now officially III. Charles is the King of the United Kingdom

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Robinhood users buy companies that they “know, understand, and believe in for the long-term.” These are their favorite stocks.

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The royal family needs to address the ‘dark complexion’ comment to survive

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

An ingenious helicopter heads toward the delta of the Martian River on its 31st flight

1 hour ago Izer