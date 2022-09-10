The royal family needs to address the ‘dark complexion’ comment to survive

A huge cloud hangs over the royal family regarding the ‘dark-skinned’ comment allegedly made Harry And the MeganSon archeryand, if not addressed soon, could signal the beginning of the end of the monarchy…according to a royal expert.



You know, it’s still a mystery who sparked fears within the family about how dark Archie’s complexion was when Meghan Markle was pregnant – a startling revelation she made in an interview with opera. Most experts say the suspects are most likely CharlesAnd the Camila or William.



royal expert Kinsey Schofield She tells us that she believes that unless the issue is privately resolved and also explained to the public, it could cause people to turn away from the royals.

Schofield says Supporters are really starting to wonder The morals of King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla after that Megan made this claim. Schofield says disappointment at The Royals still looms, but it could be mitigated with a proper explanation.



In order to turn things around, Schofield believes that people need to know Exactly who made the commenthow it was said, and whether it was done with malicious intent.

Of course, if it turns out that there was indeed racist intent behind the suspension, things would quickly go wrong… but Schofield thinks the only way for the Royals to continue without a problem is to air the comment once and for all. All.



