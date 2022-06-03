The royal family acquires Albert Abreu from Rangers

The royal family got the diluter Albert Abro From Rangers to the Junior League shooter Johannes MorellAccording to the announcements of the two clubs. Kansas City will announce similar additional moves once Abreu reports to the team in the coming days.

Abreu, 26, spent about two months in Arlington. Texas got him from the Yankees in exchange for support Jose Trevino The week before opening day. Rangers got Mitch Garver To join an attractive group also included Jonah Heim And the Sam Huffand they felt that freed them from dealing with their group behind the painting in the hope of adding a potential long-term gift item.

The acquisition didn’t go as well as the team had hoped, with Abreu struggling hard through seven games. He only allowed three runs in 8 2/3 innings, but he walked 12 hitters and gave up a pair of creepers in that limited time. There is little chance that Abreu will maintain an acceptable ERA as long as he struggles to get his passes that far, and Texas appointed him for the mission on Monday.

Throwing has been a problem for Abreu throughout his professional career, albeit not to the extent that it has been during his limited time as a Ranger. A respected prospect during his time in the Astros and Yankees farm systems, he was nonetheless forced to go to the mall due to a lack of control. This was demonstrated in his big league action, with the Dominican Republic ahead of a 12.2% tally of contenders over 36 2/3 frames with New York last season – his first with an extended workload at a major league level.

However, Abreu attracting the interest of a few teams despite his control issues is a testament to the high-octane stuff. He’s averaged nearly 98 mph on a Fast Bowl in each of the past two seasons, displaying an elite arm speed. It backs this up with a top slider and ’80s change-over both of which drew strong reviews from would-be evaluators, and Broken Ball was a show-stopping and lacking quality at the MLB level.

With this kind of arsenal, it’s not hard to dream that Abreu dreams of a future in a big league. Even if his intermittent control limits him to a low-powered business, the royal family can hope to get better results from the interesting pitch mix. If they can, Abreu could be a long-term option. He won’t get past his first full year in MLB service until this season, which means he’ll be in control until the end of the 2027 campaign. He’s years out of minor league options, though, which means Kansas City needs to keep him on the active roster or make him available to rival clubs. itself.

The separation of the royal family on the arm of a young man to acquire Abreu suggests that they are ready to give him this opportunity. Kansas City are close to the top of the league in a priority assignment, but they have split from Muriel to ensure no other team can acquire Abreu via their own deal. It’s the second trade in Morell’s career, being handled by the Patriots Kelvin Gutierrez And the Blake Perkins In the 2018 swap sent Kelvin Herrera to Washington.

Morell, at 21, was a somewhat respected figure very early in his career. He appeared twice in the US baseball’s top 30 talent in the minor league in the Kansas City system, but has not been mentioned in any of the past two years because he struggled in the High-A. Morel moved to Bullpen last season but was tagged for 6.66 ERA through 50 runs. The royals decided not to add him to the 40-man list in advance of Draft Rule 5 (which never expired), and he repeated the level in 2022.

With 17 rounds 2/3 this season, Morel has a more favorable 4.09 ERA. He hit 25.9% of opponents with a high walking rate of 12.3%. Books by Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin from Fangraves last week That his arsenal themed plus change the division. He will again be eligible for Base 5 this winter if he does not earn a place on the Texas 40-man roster.

Image courtesy of USA Today Sports.