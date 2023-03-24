The rope will cut during the deadlift

Many people report near-death experiences after attempting bungee jumping, but what about Hong Kong tourists whose rope broke while jumping? The blood-curdling scenes in Thailand were reported by CNN. You can see it by clicking here>>>

The 39-year-old man survived the crash as he luckily fell into the water when the rubber rope snapped just before landing. The incident took place in Pattaya in January and the man has not revealed his identity, only his first name is Mike.

“I fell on my left side and was seriously injured. “I feel like someone is really beating me,” he told CNN.

Mike said he first went to a theme park to try shooting ranges, but after being encouraged by his friends, he worked up the courage to go bungee jumping. He jumped from a height of about ten floors.

“It was very high, so I closed my eyes. I planned to open it only when the rope was pulled back, but by the time I woke up, there was water all around me,” Mike recalled walking.

He managed to get to the surface even though his leg got caught in a broken rope. “It’s horrible to think what would have happened to someone who couldn’t swim,” he said.

Of course, he didn’t have to pay for the tab, and the amusement park also paid for the medical tests.