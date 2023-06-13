The Romanians have achieved what the Hungarians could only dream of

On a year-on-year basis, prices of food items increased by an average of 18.73 percent, while non-food items increased by 5.15 percent and services by 11.16 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said.

Compared to May last year, the price of sugar has increased by a maximum of 59 percent. Butter rose 32 percent, butter 31 percent, eggs 30 percent, potatoes (and vegetables in general) 26 percent, and fresh milk 24 percent in the same year.

According to the INS report, price declines were measured in two product categories: medicines will be 3.7 percent lower on average than in May 2022, and fuel prices will be 9.05 percent lower.

We recently included Hungarian Inflation in the Portfolio Checklist Project

Consumer price increases have not stopped, but compared to April, the INS calculated an average price increase of only 0.36 percent. Compared to last December, the consumer price index in Romania rose by 0.65 percent.

Consumer price inflation in Romania has been in double digits for more than a year, and from June last year to March this year, it exceeded 15 percent. Annual inflation peaked at 16.8 per cent in November last year, after which – apart from a stagnation in February – there has been a slight slowdown.

In the last 12 months, compared to the period from June 2021 to May 2022, consumer prices in Romania were on average 14.7 percent higher.

