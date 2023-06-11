June 11, 2023

The Roman consul compared the Africans to apes

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

Nairobi announced on Saturday that Romania was recalling its ambassador to Bucharest, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, condemning the Romanian diplomat’s public racist comments in the spring.

On April 26, 2023, a monkey unexpectedly appeared at the window of the building at the UN conference in Nairobi.

“The African delegation also joined us.”

– said the Romanian ambassador Dragos Viorel Dicau who saw this, which immediately caused anger among those present – read the note from the South Sudan embassy, ​​according to the French news agency AFP.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry, which says it only learned of the incident this week, immediately “initiated the recall of the Romanian ambassador in Nairobi.”

“We deeply regret this incident and apologize to everyone involved in this matter.” – emphasized the declaration of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added: “We find such behavior and racist comments completely unacceptable.”

Ambassador Makaria Kamau, former senior head of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet: “I am shocked, this incident is disgusting”.

“It is very shameful to try to cover up this disgraceful (incident) until now. This would be intolerable and unacceptable in any age, but even more so in the 21st century!” The Kenyan ambassador expressed his anger.

