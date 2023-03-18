March 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The role of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in King Charles’ coronation has been revealed

Muhammad 32 mins ago 3 min read

News

by Nika Shakhnazarova

March 18, 2023 | 06:00

Prince William’s sons are expected to take part in the king’s coronation, according to a report.

Leaked plans show that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have official roles in the procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Times reports.

The children will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the end of the ceremony, however, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the report.

Plans seen by the outlet show George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, set to join parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind the Gold State coach transporting the king and queen.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not invited to the event.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, are said to be set to take official roles at the monarch’s coronation.
Getty Images

According to the leaked plans, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Andrew, Duke of York will participate in the procession.

Plans revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie would sit outside the procession.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

King Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
Getty Images

While Buckingham Palace has remained silent about the upcoming extravaganza, it’s troubling that the coronation will be a curtailed affair.

Buckingham Palace said earlier that the 74-year-old’s coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageants.”

“The king asked that it be more modest,” royal author Hugo Vickers told the outlet. “This is a pretty reductive procession.”

See also  'Hill Street Blues' Actor Was 83 Years Old - Variety
The royal trio will reportedly join their grandfather and Queen Consort Camilla after the ceremony.
WireImage

The procession is set to be a third the size of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

King Charles, who was only four when his late mother was crowned at the age of 25, attended only parts of the three-hour service and had no formal role in the big day.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently got engaged Receive their invitations To the May party – they’re still contemplating whether or not to make the 5,459-mile journey.

Harry and Meghan’s children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, did not receive invitations to their grandfather’s coronation – despite receiving the royal title.
Alexi Lubomirsky/Duke and Dutch

If they leave, the exiled royals will face “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

In January, Harry Obligingly declined to attend the event, saying “there is a lot to discuss” before he can make that decision.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said in an interview. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

classified under

Camilla Parker Bowles
And

Kate Middleton
And

King Charles III
And

Meghan Markle
And

Prince George
And

Prince Harry
And

Prince Louis
And

Prince William
And

Princess Charlotte
And

Royal family
And
3/18/23

load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/03/18/prince-george-charlotte-and-louis-roles-in-king-charles-coronation-revealed/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

All songs from Glendale – Variety Show

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Maggie Pierce Kelly McCreary is leaving the show – The Hollywood Reporter

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Tyra Banks says it’s “time” to leave Dancing with the Stars

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

4 min read

10 Statistics That Will Take Your Mind Off The Bank Failure Scene

25 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Organized crime is sweeping through retailers, generating controversy

26 mins ago Izer
3 min read

The role of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in King Charles’ coronation has been revealed

32 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Discover tropical glaciers on Mars

38 mins ago Izer