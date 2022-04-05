The return of the next generation

screenshot : Basic

Star Trek: Picard Comes out with great fanfare. Paramount has confirmed that the third and Now officially finally The series season will culminate with a guest appearance from next generation Legends: Jean-Luc will get projectThe -D squad is back together, finally!

To celebrate the “First Contact Day”, which is the date in the year 2063, as shown in first contactthat humanity meets the Vulcan, and Paramount confirmed it PiccardSeason 3, which recently wrapped filming, will see the long-awaited comeback of a long dance from Patrick Stewart TNG co-stars. Back from previous appearances in Piccard They are Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, who previously appeared as Will Riker, Diana Troy, and Data (among various members of the Soong family, data similarity based on) in both the first seasons. and two from the series.

Levar Burton will return for the first time as project head of the engineers Jordi La Forge Michael Dorn as TNG and later DS9Head of Security at Klingon Worf; And the Gates McFadden Such as projectChief Medical Officer, Beverly Crusher. Check out the ad below, which includes some snippets on how to use a file TNG Take a look at their return.

between return John de Lance Like Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Jinan currently The second season of the show is streaming, and this is a real comeback TNG Fans can hope. One big question stands out though: What happened to Wesley Crusher? Will Wheaton Ex H nsign can’t be found here, but maybe there will be a reason for that in season 3 Especially if we’re after his mother.

Star Trek: Picard third season It’s set to stream on Paramount+, likely Sometime in 2023.

