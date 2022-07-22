The requirements for Spider-Man Remastered for PC have been revealed, and the game will provide full DLSS and DLAA support

Last month, Sony made a surprising announcement that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was coming to PCToday, they revealed more details about the upcoming port. Sony and Insomniac Games seem to be working with this port, bringing support for ray tracing, DLSS, DLAA, ultra-widescreens, and more. Check out a new trailer for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered below.

Below is a more detailed summary of New Features Coming to the PC Version of Spider-Man Remastered:

Ray tracing reflections are available through the game to those with devices that support them. Reflections also have various quality levels, one of which is a new high-quality ray tracing mode that provides more detail about the city as you swing the web and fight crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance with dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only in GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with unparalleled picture quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have extra GPU space and want higher levels of image quality.

In addition to choosing the output resolution, we also support a wide range of aspect ratios, including ultra-fast 21:9 multi-screen settings, 32:9 panoramic, and NVIDIA Surround multi-screen settings. * If you have three screens, we have the right game for you to show off!

Many other display systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and computational options. This includes SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support full screen, exclusive and window view modes.

Sony also revealed what kind of hardware you’ll need to run the PC version of Spider-Man, from minimal to “Ultra Ray Tracing” specs:

minimum

Performance: 720p @ 30fps

Graphics presets: very low

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU: Intel Core i3 4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 75 GB HDD

recommended

Performance: 1080p at 60fps

Graphics presets: Medium

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

very high

Performance: 4K @ 60fps

Graphics presets: very high

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing ray tracing

Performance: 1440p @ 60fps or 4K @ 30fps

Graphics presets: High with High Ray Tracing

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Final ray tracing

Performance: 4K @ 60fps

Graphics presets: High with Ultra High ray tracing

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Finally, Sony is also offering a pre-order item pack for Spider-Man Remastered, which includes early unlocking of some Spider-Apparel and some additional skill points.

Open early for 3 Spider-Man suits Iron Spider Heavy Tech Suit unique spider punk suit original speed suit

Spider-Drone Early Unlock

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is currently available on PS5 and kicks off on PC August 12th.