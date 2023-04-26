The Republican Party could lose an important supporter

Peter Thiel’s decision The billionaire is unhappy with the Republican Party’s focus on cultural issues in the United States, according to sources speaking to Reuters. According to Thiel Republicans are making the mistake of focusing on cultural issues instead of promoting American innovation and competing with China.

Several top donors have said they are reluctant to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his run for the White House soon after signing a law that would ban most abortions after the sixth week in Florida.

Thiel’s decision underscores how the Republican Party’s shift to the right on social issues is alienating some key business-minded donors.

In 2016, Thiel donated about $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign efforts. In 2020, he did not financially support Trump’s re-election efforts. While he liked some of Trump’s policies while in office, he decried the chaos surrounding the president.

However, in the 2022 election cycle

Giving more than $35 million in support to 16 Republican candidates, 12 of whom won.

He is the 10th largest individual donor to any party in the 2022 midterm congressional elections.

