The remains of the oldest known solar system have been discovered 90 light-years from Earth

The oldest dead star known to have a system of rocky planets just 90 light-years from Earth has been discovered and offers insights into the formation of worlds that formed nearly 11 billion years ago.

The star is the so-called white dwarf, a stellar corpse whose core has run out of hydrogen fuel. born regularly star 10.7 billion years ago (only 3 billion years after the great explosion), the stellar corpse, named WDJ2147-4035, is one of two white dwarfs contaminated with planetary debris recently discovered in data collected by the European Space Agency. Jaya Galaxy mapping mission.

