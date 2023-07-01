The Red Wings are holding their 2023 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Detroit – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for development camp for 2023, which returns to BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 1-5. Camp begins on Saturday, July 1 and features on-ice and off-ice training each day, concluding with a three-on-three tournament on Wednesday, July 5.

The camp will be divided into three teams – Team Howe, Team Lidstrom and Team Lindsay – and will provide daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches led by the Red Wings player development team. Attendees will also participate in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the latest player amenities available at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings roster will consist primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL drafts, as well as expected free agents and draft picks from college, minor, or European leagues. The 2022-23 Red Wings roster consisted of 14 players who had participated in at least one development camp since 2016.

3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT TO BE BROADCAST AT DETROITREDWINGS.COM

The three-on-three tournament will be broadcast live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (FacebookAnd Youtube) On Wednesday, July 5, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the streams will feature exclusive interviews with potential Red Wings customers and select members of the Red Wings front office staff – hosted by Ken Kal of Red Wings radio and the voice of Red Wings TV by Daniela Bruce and Art Regner. For in-depth coverage of Development Camp, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects.

2023 Detroit Red Wings development camp schedule

Please note that only sessions on ice will be visible to the media.

Saturday 1 July

How’s the team

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – On-ice Test (Forwards/Goalkeepers)

12:30 – 1:20pm – On-Ice Test (Defensemen)

Lindday Team

1:30 – 2:20pm – On Ice Test (Forwards/Goalkeepers)

2:30 – 3:20pm – On-Ice Test (Defensemen)

*Please note there will be no media availability at Development Camp on Saturday, July 1

Sunday 2 July

Lindsay’s Team (Forwards/Goalkeepers)

8:00 – 8:50 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

9:00 – 10:20 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

Lidstrom’s team (defenders)

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

11:30 AM – 12:50 PM – Snowboarding Skills Development

How is the team (forwards/goalkeepers)

1:00 – 1:50pm – Snowboarding Skills Development

2:00 – 3:20pm – Snowboarding Skills Development

*Please note that there will be no media availability at Development Camp on Sunday, July 2nd

Monday 3 July

How is the team (forwards/goalkeepers)

8:00 – 9:20 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Media Availability

Lindsay’s Team (Forwards/Goalkeepers)

9:30 – 10:50 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

12:00 – 12:30 PM – Media Availability *

Lidstrom’s team (defenders)

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. – Media Availability *

11:00 AM – 12:20 PM – Snowboarding Skills Development

Tuesday, July 4th

Lidstrom’s team (defenders)

8:00 – 8:50 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

9:00 – 10:20 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

12:45 – 1:15pm – Media Availability*

How is the team (forwards/goalkeepers)

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Snowboarding Skills Development

11:30 AM – 12:50 PM – Snowboarding Skills Development

1:30 – 2:00 PM – Media Availability *

Lindsay’s Team (Forwards/Goalkeepers)

10:45 – 11:15 a.m. – Media Availability*

1:00 – 1:50pm – Snowboarding Skills Development

2:00 – 3:20pm – Snowboarding Skills Development

Wed, July 5th

8:30 – 10:20 AM – 3-on-3 Tournament Round Robin Games

10:30 a.m. – 3v3 Tournament Game (post-match media availability)

* Media availability times are approximate and subject to change.