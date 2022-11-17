November 17, 2022

The Red Sox have made offers to “several players” in MLB free agency

Emet
Is that just calm before the Boston Red Sox? Storm out of season?

The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via agency or free trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy noted Wednesday at Major League Baseball owners’ meetings in New York that Boston Ready to make waves.

“Coming out of[last week’s]GM meetings, I can tell you we were very proactive,” Kennedy said, according to The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. It was, because it doesn’t mean anything until there’s something to announce.

“But I can tell you we’ve made offers for a lot of players, including our own. And we’re cautiously optimistic that things will start to move around here.”

Although Kennedy (obviously) didn’t disclose any External free agents Targeting the Red Sox, the club has confirmed offers for Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, according to Silverman. Bogarts Free agent After withdrawing from his contract (f Boston’s qualifying offer was rejected), while Devers is set to hit the open market next one off season.

The Boston front office has been adamant that it wants to keep the franchise’s two pillars for the foreseeable future, with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Blum acknowledging last week that Bogart is the organization’s director. Top priority This is an offseason. Both players are young, accomplished stars who have proven they can handle the pressure that comes with playing in Boston.

“You have to factor that into calculus,” Kennedy said, according to Silverman. “It’s not for everyone. It’s intense. There’s a lot of scrutiny.”

See also  Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League on a night marred by security issues

