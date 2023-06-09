The Red Sox are comfortable handling Matt Dermody’s anti-gay tweet

News agency2 minutes to read

cleveland – in Boston Red Sox They think they took the right steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by Gary Matt Dermody two years ago.

Dermody, who originated from Triple-A Worcester to make his first major league start in Thursday’s game against the Guardians, posted the post to social media in 2021. It has since been deleted, but screenshots still circulate.

The Red Sox said they were unaware of Dermody’s tweet when the 32-year-old signed with the club in January. Once they learned this, team officials met with Dermody, who underwent mandatory anti-discrimination and harassment training in March.

“What Matt posted in 2021 was heartbreaking – and we spoke to him when we learned about it after he joined the Red Sox in 2023,” Sam Kennedy, the team’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We cannot dictate the religious beliefs or political opinions of our players and staff, but we do require that they treat people in our organization and on the field with respect and professionalism.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora echoed Kennedy’s position.

“Obviously, as an organization, we made that decision and did a lot of things to educate our players about it,” Cora said, sitting in the dugout at Progressive Field before the series finale. “I don’t know how many organizations do that with their staff and players as much as educating them about inclusivity, and obviously accepting everyone in your club and your work environment.”

Cora said it was not his place to have a say in Dermody’s beliefs.

“Obviously a lot of people disagree with Matt’s tweet,” said Cora. “I’m not here to tell him what he’s going to say or do. But one thing is for sure, when you put on that uniform, what we want is for people to be inclusive.

“I think the club is a reflection of the world. We have people of different races and different beliefs, not just religious beliefs but politics as well.”