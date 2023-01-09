January 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

Muhammad 2 hours ago 2 min read

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah has asked to be hired as FPC Bryan, Minimum security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve a 6 1/2 year prison sentence for fraud.

Shah, 49, is represented by Attorney Priya Chaudhry of Chaudhry Law PLLC who has filed to ask the judge “to recommend that Ms. Shah be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Texas,” according to People.

The prison receives female criminals and currently holds 544 inmates on its website. It’s also where Elizabeth Holmes was the founder of Theranos He was sentenced to serve Her sentence is 11 years in prison, which begins in April. According to People magazine.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, said in a press release previously that Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith created and sold lists of leads and the names and contacts of potential clients to members of their fraud scheme.

At least 10 victims are known to be over the age of 55, according to the press release.

Shah Juma was convicted of conspiracy to commit telephone fraud in connection with telemarketing, According to NPR.

“With today’s ruling, Jennifer Shah is finally facing the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable elderly victims,” ​​Damien Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. False promises of financial security, but in reality the Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them nothing to show in return.”

See also  King Charles's Christmas message breaks TV viewership record | King Charles III

Having previously pleaded guilty, Shah Changed her plea to guilty On July 11, 2022.

According to the press releaseShah and Smith were each charged on March 30, 2021 with conspiracy to commit telemarketing fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said the two had been involved in the scheme since 2012.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit the wire fraud charge is 30 years, and the money laundering charge would have carried an additional 20 years, according to the press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

It will take 6 months to get ‘Deadpool 3’ right in shape

10 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Jane Fonda says she was ‘starstroke’ when she first met Tom Brady: ‘My knees got really weak’

18 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

Paris Hilton denies “ridiculous” claims that she Photoshopped Britney Spears into a photo

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortages

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

2 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope looks out into the early universe, seeing galaxies like our own Milky Way

2 hours ago Izer