The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah has asked to be hired as FPC Bryan, Minimum security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve a 6 1/2 year prison sentence for fraud.
Shah, 49, is represented by Attorney Priya Chaudhry of Chaudhry Law PLLC who has filed to ask the judge “to recommend that Ms. Shah be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Texas,” according to People.
More Stories
It will take 6 months to get ‘Deadpool 3’ right in shape
Jane Fonda says she was ‘starstroke’ when she first met Tom Brady: ‘My knees got really weak’
Paris Hilton denies “ridiculous” claims that she Photoshopped Britney Spears into a photo