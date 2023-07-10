The real horror is Mario Kart x Resident Evil’s Camera Angles

the original Mario Kart It’s not the easiest game in the series, especially if you haven’t grown up on Mode 7-induced characteristics, but that’s a relative thing. It’s good, it’s still easy to look at, easy to play, and that’s why they’re still selling trillions of copies Mario Kart games to this day.

But uh, what if you changed one thing about her. What if you kept everything else the same but switched the view of the top screen behind the driver for a… a series of fixed camera angles, well the old vampire games.

It looks like this, and it looks like hell.

This was made by SNES (and Mario Kart in particular) hacker MrL314, and my absolute favorite thing about it isn’t the unsettling horror of the angles themselves, but the fact that no concessions are made to show where the player is. You just have to remember that you are (in this case) Mario and hope for the best (which explains why the AI ​​drivers are quiet about it while on each new cut you can see Mario gleefully glide like this was an icy track).

You can check out more of MrL314’s work by following her Twitter And Subscribe to Patreon.