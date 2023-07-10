July 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The real horror is Mario Kart x Resident Evil’s Camera Angles

Ayhan 53 mins ago 1 min read

Mario Kart Sleiden

the original Mario Kart It’s not the easiest game in the series, especially if you haven’t grown up on Mode 7-induced characteristics, but that’s a relative thing. It’s good, it’s still easy to look at, easy to play, and that’s why they’re still selling trillions of copies Mario Kart games to this day.

The horror game you’ve never heard of is the most scientifically terrifying

But uh, what if you changed one thing about her. What if you kept everything else the same but switched the view of the top screen behind the driver for a… a series of fixed camera angles, well the old vampire games.

It looks like this, and it looks like hell.

This was made by SNES (and Mario Kart in particular) hacker MrL314, and my absolute favorite thing about it isn’t the unsettling horror of the angles themselves, but the fact that no concessions are made to show where the player is. You just have to remember that you are (in this case) Mario and hope for the best (which explains why the AI ​​drivers are quiet about it while on each new cut you can see Mario gleefully glide like this was an icy track).

You can check out more of MrL314’s work by following her Twitter And Subscribe to Patreon.

See also  Elden Ring: How to Summon Spirits and Use Ash Summoning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Yes, you can respect your character in Baldur’s Gate 3

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for July 9th

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Google is beta testing the new Pixel Call Screen, possibly with AI

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

The Russians are in big trouble in Bahmut, and the Ukrainian army can retake the city

19 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Bitcoin $BTC opens the week to defend the $30,000 support level

20 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Christopher Nolan on why Robert Pattinson won’t be part of Oppenheimer’s cast despite his influence on the film Deadline

22 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are leaking radiation, scientists confirm: ScienceAlert

29 mins ago Izer