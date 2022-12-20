The Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins as Devin Duvernay in the IR position

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Baltimore Ravens had a surprise reunion on Tuesday due to their frustrated and surprising passing attack before the start of the playoff run.

The Ravens claimed a wide receiver Sammy Watkins From concessions and setting a start Devin DuVernay On injured reserve after being injured in Tuesday’s training. Baltimore brings Watkins back in hopes that he can improve on the NFL’s sixth-worst offense and help an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in the past seven quarters.

The Green Bay Packers waived Watkins, 29, on Monday after failing to catch up in his last three games. He signed a one-year, $1.85 million deal with Green Bay this off-season and managed 13 catches for 206 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.

2 related

His comeback was unexpected as he finished with career-lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394) in his only season in Baltimore last year. By the end of last season, Watkins was near the bottom of the depth chart, which was a significant drop for the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Watkins’ second stint in Baltimore starts on a day DuVernay walked off the field, outside linebacker Teus Bowser It apologized for a social media post that highlighted a fan’s anger at the offensive coordinator and Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews he cursed in response to a question about silencing critics.

DuVernay, who has made 13 starts this season, could barely put any weight on his right foot as he walked to the locker room after about 30 minutes of practice. He finished third on the Ravens with 37 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

With Duvernay on IR and Rashod Pitman (feet) For the season, the crows are left with Demarcus RobinsonAnd the De Shane Jackson And the James Brosh II before picking up Watkins. The Ravens’ wide receivers rank last in the NFL in receiving yards (1,328) and have not had a touchdown since Week 3 (September 25).

Andrews admitted to hearing the “outside noise” about the fumbled offense, which has had two touchdowns in the past three games.

When asked if there was a motive for silencing critics, the usually apt Andrews said, “To be honest, I don’t give a damn.”

Andrews added: “For us, there is no question that the people in this building are doing everything they can to win games and put us in the best position. So, we have full confidence, this will be an energetic group. It’s better than the team taking a game or not playing our best.” “.

There has been growing unrest among the Ravens fan base along with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. On Sunday, Bowser posted a video to Instagram that showed handwritten pieces of paper lying in front of the team’s facility that read “Fire Greg Roman” and then deleted them.

Bowser sought out Roman Monday morning to apologize to him in person.

“What I did was something I shouldn’t have done,” Bowser said. “I fully respect him 100%.”

Crows quarterback Lamar Jackson (Knee) missed his seventh consecutive training session on Tuesday, which means support Tyler Huntley It could be his third start of the season on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore (9-5) can clinch a playoff game on Saturday with a win over Atlanta and two losses from three AFC East teams (New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots).