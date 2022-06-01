The Randomizer Elden Ring can replace every enemy with a Malinia

GIF : FromSoftware / thefifthmatt / Kotaku

If you are still playing elden ring And you never want to stop, you’re in luck. The new randomization system for PC changes everything from the placement of items to the locations of the bosses. You can even turn every enemy into Malenia. Consider it an unofficial “new game add-on” FromSoftware was too merciful to charge itself.

Announced in April, “thefifthmatt” Gruen’s . died elden ring “Element and Random EnemyThe mod is now “Feature Complete”. It mixes up world, shop, and enemies items, as well as character starting gear. Bosses can also be exchanged. You can set key item locations to change as well. Everything is calibrated with sliders, so you can customize how each rocks Chaos The mode also has a completion mode where you cannot complete the final boss battle until you have collected all 7 cool runes.

At best, I hope the randomizer will give players the experience of discovery and adaptation that is not always found in normal replays,” Gruen said. Kotaku in a letter. “Random-order-based randomizations have fun design elements as well, like knowing that thing X ended up in place Y allows you to infer things about thing Y.”

Randomizers are becoming popular for games With high replayability Where those who have already mastered the basic game need New ways to challenge themselves. While the current version is 0.4.1 from elden ring It is still in progress, and there is a roadmap for future improvements and ongoing bug fixes. like that Already supports collaborative.

Gruen said he was influenced by modder HotPocketRemix’s Dark Souls “ random elementwhich inspired him to create versions similar to Dark Souls 3 And the Sekiro. His experience with these projects helped prepare him to take on them elden ringwhose randomizer runs in over 45,000 lines of code and over 90,000 configuration files.

“elden ring It’s a complex and generous game where 99 percent of players won’t see all 100 percent of it, so modding it requires a different approach to both mod design and implementation,” said Gruen. But the thousands of hours the mod community poured into FromSoftware’s previous games has paid off. With help from elden ringTechnical improvements over its predecessorsthey managed to modify the game very quickly.

“Many of the limitations that impeded the amendment in previous titles have disappeared,” he said. “hopefull elden ring A prosperous future through the myriad of ways people want to experience it.”