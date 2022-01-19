The quake affected Greece and Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook northern Greece on Sunday afternoon and a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the region of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea.

Photo: Mary Lynn Fonua / AFP

According to Greek geology, the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 19 kilometers, 22 kilometers south of the Halkidiki Peninsula in the Aegean Sea.

No injuries or damage were reported. Several earthquakes measuring 2.6 to 2.8 on the Richter scale have been reported from the region.

According to local reports, frightened residents in Thessaloniki took to the streets. The quake affected Athens, the capital, 225 kilometers southwest of the epicenter.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Bougainville area of ​​Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to the Mediterranean Seismological Institute (EMSC).

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, at a depth of 408 km, 656 km northwest of Honolulu, the capital of the Solomon Islands. No casualties were reported and no tsunami alert was issued.

Papua New Guinea is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

There was a volcanic eruption near Tonga on Saturday.

Much of the fire ring affects the Pacific mountain range, but also includes Java and Sumatra. With an area of ​​about 40,000 kilometers, 75% of all volcanoes on Earth have formed, and 90% of the earthquakes measured so far have erupted here. There are more than 450 dormant and active volcanoes in the region. The submarine Hanga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’boy was ordered to tsunami in the South Pacific on Saturday as it exploded near Tonga.

The effects of the tsunami were also felt in Peru, where the Coast Guard rescued 23 people from coastal waters.

The alarm had already been sounded by Sunday, but according to local disaster relief, two people were killed in northern Peru as a result of unusually high waves. However, officials insisted that the affected area be closed for bathing.

Peruvian television showed scenes of residential homes and shops flooding the coasts of northern and central Latin America.

In a public call released on NHK Japan’s public service television on Sunday, millions of people in the island’s vulnerable coastal areas have been called for evacuation in view of the risk of waves exceeding one meter.