The producers answered Marvel’s Moon Knight final questions

moon knight It’s over and now, we wait. picture : Marvel Studios

how is he moon knight More than that already? It looks like it was yesterday News broke that Oscar Isaac was going to play Mysterious and powerful Marvel Comics character for Disney +, And now we’ve already seen everything the show has to offer. But could there be more?

Talk to io9 moon knight Executive Producers Grant Curtis And Mohamed Diab ( Diab Also take out the show the first two and the last two loops) around it. the couple Also delve into some of the important moments at the end and reveals, and Show intentions throughout the entire season. Let’s dig at.

it was the end moon knight Always the end?

Meet #3: Jake Lockley screenshot : Disney + / Marvel Studios

althoug moon knight It ends with Koncho firing Mark and Stephen from his service, in a mid-credits scene, we find out that I wish he still had a human in his grasp. As was telegraphed earlier in the show, there’s another character inside Mark: Jake Lockley. Jake kills Arthur Harrow, who was in Amit’s soul, leaving Khoncho, through Jake, to his old judge. mental methods.

“The Jake Lockley tag has either been the tag from very early on or has been part of the end [show] In that scene,” Curtis told io9. “I should go back and look at the script, But I’m sure the mark was kind of stuck in the stone after that Jeremy Slater and our amazing team From the book he initially drew, Because it’s a great way not only to end but to hint at a possible future.”

In fact, building rings on certain slopes like this was the way moon knight It was organized all the time. “What we’ve always wanted to do, and as you can imagine, Kevin [Feige] He’s been driving this from day one, “What is the end of each episode?” Curtis said. “ And then what we started talking about in the writer’s room was, “What’s going to trigger the water cooler talk at the end of episode one, two, three?” And that started charting that journey.”

he is moon knight Back for season 2?

Laila El-Fouly (May Kalmaoui) asks the eternal question: Do I have a job next season? picture : Marvel Studios

That tough ending obviously leaves a lot to be desired More story to be told. What will Mark and Stephen do now that Jake is there? What is Jake’s story? From where he came? Of course, how does it work moon knight Fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As you’d expect, even if they knew what’s next, neither Curtis nor Diab could say.

“I do not know where moon knight “He’ll land after that, if he land next or where,” Curtis said. “[That’s a] Great question for Kevin, as you can imagine. But I think the way we leave this narrative to the public is that people want to see more and we’ll see where that is. “

Diab had similar feelings . “I want to tell you that Jake really scares me,” he said. “I hate it. But I’m sure if we ever expand it, I hope, if I’m a part of it, I’m sure I’ll sympathize with it because there’s definitely a story behind why we became what it is.”

Will Oscar Isaac return as Moon Knight?

In fact, Oscar Isaac is no longer associated with Marvel picture : Marvel Studios

a few weeks ago, The news broke that star from moon knightOscar IsaacI signed a contract for these episodes of moon knight, and these episodes alone. Now that we’ve seen the epilogue, we know there are more stories to tell, so we asked the show’s producer if there was any chance of Isaac not being able to come back.

“You know? Above my salary,” Curtis She said. “But I’ll tell you this. I think Oscar enjoyed his ride. I think he’ll be the first to tell you. And he said in the press when Marvel first approached him about this ride, he was hesitant and didn’t know if he was going to jump in. But I’ll tell you, on the back side of That, I think he’s very happy. He drove that shipment in front of the camera and I hope to see him again. Oh man, I hope to see him again because with his driving and I’ll tell you this, you know, Oscar doesn’t just play Mark Spector and Stephen Grant and Jake Lockley on the show He’s also an executive producer on the series. And it shows. He’s a storyteller at the height of his game, in front of and behind the camera. That’s why I want to see his journey continue, Because he wears multiple hats and one of those hats is behind the camera with a storytelling instinct. And I want to see him continue the journey.”

And while we didn’t ask Diab specifically about Isaac’s return, he echoed those sentiments. “I’m glad Oscar said today that this is the thing he is most proud of in his career,” he said. “So I’m really glad we made it happen. And he was talking about how many promises he’s heard from so many filmmakers or the dreams you have. A lot of times it’s disappointing. But thanks g Not this time. “

Why haven’t there been so many connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe moon knight?

If Mark is looking for MCU connections, good luck. picture : Marvel Studios

If you haven’t seen a single Marvel movie before, you can still enjoy it Moon knight. Although set in the same universe as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel, none of these characters have been found— or any big marvel Characters- get a mention. Start. In fact, throughout the show’s run, there are only a few neglected references to the MCU in general, such as the mention of Madribore (seen in The Hawk and the Winter Soldier) and the ancestral plane (from Black Panther), this lets you know that it’s in the same universe at all. So, we were wondering, was it by design? Were there more references?

“you know, It was not by design,” Curtis She said. “It’s admittedly skinny but it was never the design… When you have this blackboard On day one, your gut instinct, it should start to take over everyone. Like, “Oh, can we have that cameo? Can we do this? Can we go into this world? Can we go to this Earth?” But you realize, through Kevin’s lead, that the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are character studies first and foremost something.The study of our character, obviously carried out by the amazing Oscar Isaac, It relates first and foremost to Mark Spector, Stephen Grant and now I would say, Jake Lockley.

“And when we began to make this journey, Led by our lead writer Jeremy Slater, as richly as possible, all the other means of communication we thought we needed at the beginning of this journey began to fade.” . “[This] The character who first appeared in 1975 decades ago is pretty rich in his own right. Then I added Lily El Foley to the mix and brought Scarlet Scarab into the MCU and Arthur Harrow played by the amazing Ethan Hawke. We have so many stories, the connection just doesn’t fit into that story anymore. he’s there. But what I think is also cool if you haven’t seen any other MCU show and moon knight It’s your first deep d E. You can jump in and you’ll know everything you need for the framework.”

Diab agreed with his appreciation for how moon knight It could be the MCU’s entry point for some but it also revealed that, early on, there was a larger MCU wrapping discussed.

“[Originally] There was a crossover at the beginning of the first episode, and a crossover at the end of the last,” he said. “But as we went, everyone felt, it wasn’t really important. It was not a discussion. We felt like it didn’t need anything and it was on its own. And everyone in the end [said] Shall we shoot another page? ost-c scene redits? No, we don’t. This works on its own.”

And no, he didn’t tell us what that crossover was when we asked him.

Is Scarlet Scarab really a new hero in the MCU?

Layla is now the Scarlet Scarab screenshot : Disney + / Marvel Studios

Hell yes it is. In addition to revealing Jake Lockley as the third character within Mark Spector, finale moon knight I saw Leila El Foley (May Kalmawi) temporarily accept a role as an avatar for Turrett. In doing so, Scarlett Scarab became the first Egyptian superhero in the MCU, which was very important to Diab.

“We don’t know the size of this moment for the Egyptians,” he said. “The moment when there’s finally an Egyptian hero, someone who looks like us. When my daughter was five, she always wanted to straighten her curly hair because she’d never seen herself in any of the animated movies. But today she can look up to Mai, and she looks amazing and a superhero.” .. I couldn’t be more proud.”

On a more behind-the-scenes note, Curtis She revealed that Lily’s journey to becoming a Scarlett Scarab was actually quite complicated.

“Very early on, the character who eventually became Laila El Foli was another character in the writer’s room, and she was half Egyptian, half national another popped out of my mind for a second. My apologies. But once Mohamed joined the board, and once we just started tending to everything in Egypt and how fascinated we are with this art and architecture that we can’t recreate to this day, and as soon as Mae joined in and really started fleshing out the character for Layla, we realized that the story we were telling came naturally with some of the threads inherent in the Scarlet Scarab story. Monday “.

how did moon knightGreat finale come to be?

The Battle of the Egyptian Gods. screenshot : Disney + / Marvel Studios

Before the mid-credits cliffhanger, moon knight It ends in a huge workgroup. On the streets of Cairo, the battle of Mark/Stephen as well as Lila Harrow, and in the sands outside the city, the battle of Amit and Khuncho as gigantic beings the size of Kaiju. But it turns out that wasn’t always how the show would turn out.

“Everything you see on the show is my collaboration,” Diab said. “It’s all trial and error. So there were a lot of endings, a lot of fight scenes designed. But I remember when Sarah and I came along. [Goher], my wife and the producer on the show, the entire sequence of events was supposed to be inside the room of the gods. Inside the pyramids. And I thought, “I don’t like interiors, I want exteriors.” And I want to see Cairo at night. We haven’t seen enough of Cairo and it looks beautiful at night.”

What if we separate g ods of avatars? He continued. “I don’t remember who came up with the idea to get bigger. it was mine? Was it someone else? Lots of great ideas from everyone so sometimes you just don’t remember them. But I love how it happens and the logic of it and how different they are all. How did the fight between avatars affect the fight between g ods and how they are all connected and the duplication of everything on display. Throughout the show, everything, there’s duality in it. And it was very important to keep coming to this topic until the end.”

Which we did too, that’s the end of the article.

moon knight It is currently broadcasting on Disney+.

