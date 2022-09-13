The problem is getting worse in Europe – in Germany they are already afraid of energy shortages

ZEW’s economic sentiment index in Germany fell 6.6 points to minus 61.9 points in the September survey, instead of minus 60.0 points expected. The assessment of Germany’s current economic situation fell more sharply, standing at minus 60.5 points, which is 12.9 points lower than the previous month. Analysts expect a drop of minus 52.2 points in September. So the economic outlook for Germany worsened significantly in September.

ZEW’s economic sentiment index fell again in September. With a very gloomy assessment of the current situation, the outlook for the next six months also worsened.

– Achim Wambach, President of ZEW, assessed economic actors on their prospects. He added:

The prospect of winter energy shortages made most German industrial firms even more pessimistic.

Additionally, Chinese growth is also viewed less favorably. The latest statistical data already shows a decline in incoming orders, production and exports, he said.

An indicator measuring financial market experts’ assessment of the euro area’s economic growth fell 5.8 points in September to minus 60.7 points. Analysts expect a smaller decline of 58.3 points in September. The current situation sentiment indicator fell further and now stands at minus 58.9 points, 16.9 points lower than the previous month’s value.

ZEW’s financial market test basically Every month since 1991, 300 experts from the financial sectors of banks, insurance companies and selected companies are asked for their assessments and forecasts of key international financial market data.

