The problem has been going on for months: the beautiful Hungarian actress was put on an infusion

He took to Instagram with an IV in his left arm Sari year! It could have even meant a major health issue, but luckily, the actress has been battling an upper respiratory tract infection since February and she is finally satisfied that her condition is not normal.

Évi Sári needs infusion therapy / (Photo: Tv2)

That is why he decided to take part in a regeneration exercise to strengthen his immune system, as it is important for a stage person to be in good shape night after night.

– My smile isn’t real… I’ve been caught for the third time since February

– Written by year Her story, which is available 24 hours a day on Instagram, has been flooded with congratulatory comments.

Evie Sarri has been suffering from ill health (Photo: Instagram)

By the way, the music status star has suffered a painful loss in recent months. In April, she lost her beloved father, whom she remembered on Facebook.

Everyone knows it will happen one day. The death of our parents is natural. But when the time comes, we realize that we are not ready for it. An empty sadness overwhelms you, and you feel like an abandoned child as an adult. We regret the time we wasted, we regret everything we didn’t say, we feel gratitude for everything that was beautiful.

– Évi testified sadly at the time.

In any case, fans hope that the treatment will have an immediate effect on the actress and that Évi will eventually be able to perform as confidently on stage as she did before the excruciating pain.