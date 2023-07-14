The price of Russian crude exceeds the ceiling of the Group of Seven prices, as the market approaches a supply crisis

Spot prices for Russian crude oil this week crossed the $60 per barrel threshold in the G7 oil price cap scheme, as Moscow and Riyadh restrict supplies.

The G-7 introduced the oil price cap mechanism on December 5th to keep Russian flows into the market while limiting the Kremlin’s war coffers.

EU imports of Moscow’s crude oil were banned that same month. Under the G7 scheme, Western shipping and insurance providers can provide services to non-G7 buyers of Russian crude if the crude is obtained at less than $60 a barrel.

Prices of Russia’s main export crude – heavy sulfur and Urals “sour”, which are loaded from the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk – have exceeded this week for the first time since the introduction of the price-capping mechanism.

Real-time assessments from commodity pricing agency Argus show that Urals prices on July 12 reached $60.18 and $60.78 per barrel for Primorsk and Novorossiysk cargoes, respectively. Meanwhile, S&P Global Platts estimated Primorsk cargoes at $60.32 per barrel on July 11 and Novorossiysk Urals crude at $60.26 per barrel on July 12.

Several crude oil traders — who spoke to CNBC anonymously due to contractual constraints — attributed the immediate surge in Urals prices to fundamental increases in global oil prices, with icy Brent crude futures stabilizing as September ended above $80 a barrel on Monday. July 12th. Libya has maintained this level.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency expected demand to increase in the second half of the year.

On the supply side, some members of the OPEC+ group – which includes OPEC and its allies – are implementing 1.66 million barrels per day of voluntary production cuts through the end of 2024. July and August, while Russia has committed to cutting exports by an additional 500,000 barrels per day next month.

“With lower supply from OPEC+ during the demand-intensive summer months, we expect larger drawdowns in oil inventories to emerge and support oil prices,” UBS strategist Giovanni Stonovo said in a note on Thursday.

Urals values ​​also rose amid “the ongoing stalemate between Turkey and Iraq, which is blocking about 450,000 bpd of high-sulfur Kurdish crude flowing through Ceyhan supporting sour crude values,” S&P Global Commodity Insights told CNBC via email.

Lower inflation in the US eased some of the macroeconomic concerns that had weighed on the Crude Oil complex throughout the year.

“The US Federal Reserve may now be able to scale back its program of rate hikes, even if they are likely to continue to raise interest rates in July. This is already starting to weigh on the US dollar while simultaneously allowing In Argos, via email, we have some pretty massive Chinese commodity import data today for the month of June, not the least of which is strong crude oil imports.”