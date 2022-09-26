The price of oil is going deeper and deeper, and they expect such an economic downturn

Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday as interest rates were raised around the world and markets expected further monetary tightening. All this means that markets will be less liquid, loans will be more expensive, and therefore investments may not be made. All this portends a global recession in the coming months, and oil markets fear a collapse in demand for the fuel. A strengthening US dollar limits opportunities for consumers who do not pay in dollars to buy crude oil.

November one Brent Crude oil futures were down $1.35, or 1.57 percent, at $84.80 a barrel as of Monday morning. The contract fell to $84.51, its lowest level since Jan. 14, let alone since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, and after markets began to panic.

American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil futures for November delivery were down $1.15, or 1.46 percent, at $77.59 a barrel. WTI fell to $77.21, its lowest level since Jan. 6. On Friday, both Brent and WTI contracts fell about 5 percent.

They are raising interest rates and the dollar is strong

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major currencies, rose to a 20-year high on Monday. A strong greenback tends to curb demand for dollar-denominated oil because buyers using other currencies have to spend more to buy crude.

“Very important [tényező az olajpiacokon]”Central banks are tightening monetary policy to control elevated inflation, and the dollar’s over two-decade high has raised concerns about an economic slowdown and is acting as a key intervention for crude oil prices,” said Sukanda Sachdeva, vice-president of commodity research at Religare Broking. to Reuters About the reasons.

According to Sachdeva’s expectations, the price of WTI will be around $75 per barrel, while $80 may provide support in the case of Brent.

European Union in vain ObstaclesDisappearance is not supply

Disruptions to the oil market from the Russian-Ukrainian war — and the European Union’s sanctions ban on Russian crude that took effect in December — have provided some support to prices. However, the main EU economies – Germany, France and Italy – already buy very little Russian oil. Hungary continues to supply most of its oil Russia Covered by friendship tax. Hungarian government from EU oil embargo He is exempt until 2024.

Russell Hardy, chief executive of energy trading firm Vitol, said fuel exports would be affected as Russian oil products are expected to flow to Asia and the Middle East, while supplies from there go to Europe. In other words, parallel markets will emerge: in Asia, Russian oil can knock out other suppliers because they can buy the Urals at a discount, so Middle Eastern suppliers must deliver to concessionary countries. Russian crude oil is a According to data from Neste They buy at a discount of 20-25 dollars compared to the brand.

After the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies – collectively known as OPEC+ – agreed to moderate production cuts at their last meeting on October 5, the focus is on what can be done at their meeting. However, with OPEC+ producing less than planned, any announced cuts will not have much of an impact on supply.

Last week’s data showed OPEC+ missed its target by 3.58 million bpd in August, a bigger shortfall than in July.

China doesn’t even need oil, it’s huge Crisis

For the first time in two years, China was forced to set the yuan’s daily benchmark rate below the 7 exchange rate against the dollar. It also increased the risk reserve requirement for foreign currency sales, he wrote, in an effort to cushion the decline in the yuan’s exchange rate. Bloomberg.

All this confirms it China’s economy is in dire straits: The Asian country’s economy is not expected to expand significantly due to pandemic treatment based on total shutdowns against the coronavirus outbreak, drought conditions at the end of summer and energy shortages and increases. At the rate of non-payment in the real estate market. Instead of the 10 percent growth averaged over the past decades, 2 percent GDP growth may be more promising.

The S&P Global Commodity Intelligence According to analysts, the return of Asian oil demand to pre-pandemic levels will be delayed until 2023 as worse-than-expected Chinese consumption prospects due to pandemic shutdowns offset growth this year. region.

“While China’s oil demand continues to feel pressured by endless shutdowns, China’s impact on Asian oil consumption will be enormous. As a result, the continent’s oil demand will struggle to recover this year to the levels we saw in the pre-pandemic 2019 year,” said S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia Oil Research. Manager Zhue Wang said.

According to S&P Global, Asian oil demand is expected to grow to just 510,000 bpd in 2022, again revised downward, mainly due to China. Based on the latest September forecast, growth in Asian oil demand this year has been revised downward by about 980,000 bpd compared to the final forecast in January, an 87 percent downward adjustment due to demand destruction in China as Beijing sticks to its “dynamic zero.” “Covid policy.

For now, China’s oil demand is expected to fall by 305,000 bpd in 2022, before rising to 485,000 bpd in 2023. Overall, Asian oil demand is expected to increase by 685,000 barrels in the second half, up from 335,000 barrels in the first half.