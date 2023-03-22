The price of gold may rise amid the problems of banks in SVB and Credit Suisse

Investors have been flocking to gold and Treasurys as bank stocks have been hit by the closing of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

Gold prices have more room to run as global banks struggle and the US Federal Reserve makes another interest rate decision, which could break all-time highs – and stay there.

“A sooner Fed rate hike is likely to cause gold prices to rise again due to a possible additional drop in dollar and US bond yields,” said Tina Teng of financial services firm CMC Markets. It expects gold prices to trade between $2,500 and $2,600 an ounce.

Investors have been flocking to gold and Treasurys as bank stocks have been hit by the closing of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

Gold is trading at $1940.68 an ounce. And on Monday, it breached $2,000 to hit its highest level since March 2022. Gold has risen about 10% since early March when the SVB was hit by banks.

According to Refinitiv data, gold’s all-time high was $2,075 in August 2020. Demand from central banks is likely to keep the wind in their bad guys.

“Continued central bank buying of gold bodes well for long-term prices,” said Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. running company.