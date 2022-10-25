The price of gas continues to fall, and prices are close to pre-war levels

The current value of 93.5 euros is 5.7 percent lower than yesterday’s level of 99.2 euros.

The quote has already fallen by 72.7 percent compared to 342 euros in August. Besides the fact that gas prices were at record lows in early June, gas prices had already fallen to 80-90 euros per megawatt hour before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. .

The following reasons are behind the decline:

The truth is that now slowly a Gas prices are close to pre-war levels It is Moderate climate And this Near maximum gas storage saturation

European infrastructure seems more and more committed to the fact that exports from the US cannot currently be handled, hence the ports They piled up LNG ships waiting to be unloaded. Besides, it's Thursday Important gas market decisions at the EU summit were bornBased on that both types of gas caps can be additionally used The basic rules of collective gas procurement and emergency gas assistance were also decided by the member statesAnd a Portuguese-Spanish-French agreement could improve our region's gas supply, and leaders opened the door in principle before member states could use new common sources to lower their energy bills.

