The Price of Conciliation: The Wagner Mutiny became one of the darkest days of the Russian Air Force.

The “Fighter Bomber” Telegram channel, which maintained close ties with the Russian Air Force, summarized the Air Force’s losses during the day as a result of an unexpected mutiny by Wagner mercenaries. 12 pilots were killed in this.

According to the channel, in the last 24 hours, Wagner’s units destroyed a total of 7 aircraft, including three particularly rare ones. Mi-8MTPR-1 A helicopter converted to electronic warfare, 1 Mi-8 transport helicopterFurther 1 Ka-52 and 1 Mi-35 combat helicoptert, as well as an IL-18/22 communications/transport aircraft shot down.

A surprise attack on units of the Russian Air Force in the morning may cause some losses. This may have resulted, for example, in the loss of operational MTPR-1 systems away from active combat.

The loss of converted Mi-8s will be very painful for Russia, because according to official information, there are only 15-20 units, i.e. With today’s losses, 25-30% of total shares lost.

Adding to the surprise, the Russian military leadership also seems to have underestimated the air defense capabilities of Wagner’s forces. During the day, footage emerged showing Sztrela-10 and Pancír-1 anti-aircraft missile systems marching with rebel units, but at the same time, the soldiers had numerous MANPADS.

Despite this, the Ka-52s flying over Voronezh operated so low and so close to the front that another copy escaped without being hit:

Ka-52s are Russia’s most modern combat helicopters, but at the same time Moscow has equally important assets: during the Ukrainian war, 30 percent of them were already destroyed.

