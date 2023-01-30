January 30, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The President of Croatia criticizes the delivery of tanks to Ukraine

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – The president of Croatia’s NATO member on Monday criticized Western countries for supplying heavy tanks and other weapons to Ukraine in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying that handing over the weapons would only prolong the war.

Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it was “crazy” to think Russia could be defeated in a conventional war.

“I am against sending any lethal weapons there,” Milanovic said. “It prolongs the war.”

“What is the goal? Disintegration of Russia, change of government? There is also talk of dismembering Russia. This is madness.”

Milanović won Croatia’s presidential election in 2019 as a left-liberal candidate, which represents a contrast to the conservative government currently in power in the European Union and a NATO member state. But he has since turned to populist nationalism and has criticized Western policies toward Russia as well as the Balkans.

Milanović gained a reputation as pro-Russian, which he has repeatedly denied. However, in recent months he has publicly opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO as well as training Ukrainian forces in Croatia as part of EU aid to the embattled country.

After months of hesitation, the US said it would send 31 70-ton Abrams MBTs to Ukraine, and Germany announced it would send 14 Leopard 2s and let other countries do the same.

Milanovic said that “from 2014 to 2022, we are watching how someone provokes Russia with the intention of starting this war.”

What is the point of this war? A war against a nuclear power at war in another country? Is there a traditional way to defeat such a country? Milanovic asked on Monday. “Who pays the price? Europe. “America pays as little as possible,” he said.

See also  Satellite images show that the Russian landing ship was destroyed by Ukrainian forces while trying to transport military supplies to Mariupol

“A year has passed and now we are only talking about tanks,” said Milanovic. Not a single American tank will go to Ukraine in a year. Only German tanks will be sent there.

Although the presidential office is mostly ceremonial in Croatia, Milanović is officially the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. His recent anti-Western outbursts have embarrassed and angered the country’s government, which has fully supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Erdogan hints that Finland may join NATO without Sweden – DW – 01/30/2023

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

This map shows the most recent state of control in Ukraine

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know at Day 340 of the Invasion | world News

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

The president of a NATO member country criticized the advance of Western tanks

36 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Fed meeting: How far will interest rates go and what to expect at this week’s meeting.

37 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Jafar Jackson’s nephew Michael Jackson to play King of Pop in movie – Deadline

38 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

NASA’s record-breaking Lucy spacecraft has a new asteroid target

39 mins ago Izer