The President of Croatia criticizes the delivery of tanks to Ukraine

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – The president of Croatia’s NATO member on Monday criticized Western countries for supplying heavy tanks and other weapons to Ukraine in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying that handing over the weapons would only prolong the war.

Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it was “crazy” to think Russia could be defeated in a conventional war.

“I am against sending any lethal weapons there,” Milanovic said. “It prolongs the war.”

“What is the goal? Disintegration of Russia, change of government? There is also talk of dismembering Russia. This is madness.”

Milanović won Croatia’s presidential election in 2019 as a left-liberal candidate, which represents a contrast to the conservative government currently in power in the European Union and a NATO member state. But he has since turned to populist nationalism and has criticized Western policies toward Russia as well as the Balkans.

Milanović gained a reputation as pro-Russian, which he has repeatedly denied. However, in recent months he has publicly opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO as well as training Ukrainian forces in Croatia as part of EU aid to the embattled country.

After months of hesitation, the US said it would send 31 70-ton Abrams MBTs to Ukraine, and Germany announced it would send 14 Leopard 2s and let other countries do the same.

Milanovic said that “from 2014 to 2022, we are watching how someone provokes Russia with the intention of starting this war.”

What is the point of this war? A war against a nuclear power at war in another country? Is there a traditional way to defeat such a country? Milanovic asked on Monday. “Who pays the price? Europe. “America pays as little as possible,” he said.

“A year has passed and now we are only talking about tanks,” said Milanovic. Not a single American tank will go to Ukraine in a year. Only German tanks will be sent there.

Although the presidential office is mostly ceremonial in Croatia, Milanović is officially the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. His recent anti-Western outbursts have embarrassed and angered the country’s government, which has fully supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

