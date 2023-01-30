January 30, 2023

The president of a NATO member country criticized the advance of Western tanks

On Monday, the Croatian president visited a military camp in the town of Petrinja, where he spoke about what the West was doing in Ukraine.

It is deeply immoral because it is not a solution to war.

He added, German tanks coming to Ukraine only serve to bring Russia closer to China.

It is clear that Crimea will never be part of Ukraine

– Milanovic said, referring to the peninsula officially owned by Ukraine, which was arbitrarily annexed by Russia in 2014 through a fake referendum.

President of Croatia He also accused the West of using double standards, referring to the 2008 recognition by most Western countries of the independence of Kosovo, officially owned by Serbia. Milanovic insists that he will not recognize Kosovo’s independence (Croatia officially recognizes it), but Russia uses this as a pretext for occupying parts of Ukraine.

The position of the leader of the Social Democratic Party is the opposite Andrej Blenkovic Croatian Prime Minister with friendly policy of Ukraine.

Cover photo: Croatian President Zoran Milanovic enters the guest book, next to him is President Katalin Novak at the Sandor Palace on January 20, 2023. MTI/Noémi Bruzák

