The premiere date for the fourth season of “Caliphate” has been revealed

Slime puppies, the assembly! fourth season of “SuccessionPremieres Sunday, March 26th. HBO Announce today.

Cabler also released the first teaser for the new season, in which Roy’s children plot against Logan (Brian Cox) as Waystar Royco’s sale to tech tycoon Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) approaches, causing the family to split and a power struggle. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor…the infamous 500-foot drop,” Kendall (Jeremy Strong) says in the teaser.

Also in the teaser, Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justin Loeb) appear to be tying the knot, and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is settling into Logan’s inner circle.

The newly announced cast for season 4 includes Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Ellie Harboy, and Johannes Hokur Johansson.

When viewers last saw “Succession” in the Season 3 finale, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) betrayed his adult children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Schiff (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and (even by proxy!) Connor (Alan Ruck). — by selling Waystar Royco, the family business at the heart of the Emmy Award-winning drama on HBO. Regardless that all of Logan’s children have been trying to kill each other in order to succeed him: in the final scene of the episode, they learn that Logan made a deal with Lucas, despite Kendall, Shiv, and Roman’s attempts to stop him, and he even taunted them as he did. the The last shot of the seasonwhich aired on HBO on December 12, 2021, Shiv seemed to realize that her husband, Tom, had warned Logan they were coming, and they made it up to her. The series finale created by Jesse Armstrong, All the Bells Are Saying, indicated that Roy’s children finally united against their father – which is exactly what Kendall had suggested all along.

The only thing not included in today’s announcement is anything about whether the upcoming fourth season will be the last of “Succession.” The morning after the third season finale, Armstrong said variety He wasn’t sure how long the show would last. When asked specifically how Logan blowing up the company changed the nature of the show, Armstrong said, “It changes it. I’d be bullshit if I told you I knew exactly what was going to happen. We’re going to follow the truth and do it. I think succession in one form or another is still very much on the table.” “.

Fans of the show will have to wait a little longer to find out if this will be its final season, and among those eager viewers are Emmy voters. Over its three seasons to date, “Succession” has garnered 48 Emmy nominations and won 13 (including two for Best Drama). Last year for its third season, it won first prize, as well as writing an Emmy for Armstrong for “All the Bells Say” and supporting actor for Macfadyen.