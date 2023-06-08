The Pope’s night went “well” after his intestinal surgery in Rome

The pope is expected to remain in hospital and recover for several days.

ROME AND LONDON – Vatican officials said Thursday morning that Pope Francis’ night had “passed well” after he underwent bowel surgery on Wednesday.

The media office of the Holy See had announced on Wednesday evening, local time, that the surgery had ended and that it “was performed without complications and lasted three hours.” The pope is expected to spend several days in hospital recovering.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See’s press office, said that after his general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday, the pope went to Gemelli Hospital in Rome and underwent “abdominal surgery and abdominal wall plastic surgery using a prosthesis under general anesthesia.” Statement in Italian.

Guglielmo Mangiapan/Reuters

The Vatican said the surgery had been arranged in the past few days. He is expected to remain in the hospital for several days to make a full recovery.

The 86-year-old pope spent three days in hospital in March after he complained he was having trouble breathing.

Yara Nardi/Reuters

Vatican officials said at the time that the pope’s hospital stay in March had gone well “with a normal medical progression” as he recovered from bronchitis.

Guglielmo Mangiapan/Reuters

Francis also had bowel surgery two years ago due to diverticulosis. That three-hour operation included a hemicolectomy, which is the removal of part of the colon.

Francis often uses a wheelchair or a walker during public events, including when he presided over the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, his retired predecessor, in January.

Vatican officials said Thursday that they plan to release additional information about the procedures on Wednesday.