June 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Pope’s night went “well” after his intestinal surgery in Rome

Aygen 15 mins ago 2 min read

The pope is expected to remain in hospital and recover for several days.

June 8, 2023, 3:08 a.m. ET

4 minutes to read

ROME AND LONDON – Vatican officials said Thursday morning that Pope Francis’ night had “passed well” after he underwent bowel surgery on Wednesday.

The media office of the Holy See had announced on Wednesday evening, local time, that the surgery had ended and that it “was performed without complications and lasted three hours.” The pope is expected to spend several days in hospital recovering.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See’s press office, said that after his general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday, the pope went to Gemelli Hospital in Rome and underwent “abdominal surgery and abdominal wall plastic surgery using a prosthesis under general anesthesia.” Statement in Italian.

The Vatican said the surgery had been arranged in the past few days. He is expected to remain in the hospital for several days to make a full recovery.

The 86-year-old pope spent three days in hospital in March after he complained he was having trouble breathing.

Vatican officials said at the time that the pope’s hospital stay in March had gone well “with a normal medical progression” as he recovered from bronchitis.

See also  Deadly shark attack in Australia forces Sydney beaches to close

Francis also had bowel surgery two years ago due to diverticulosis. That three-hour operation included a hemicolectomy, which is the removal of part of the colon.

Francis often uses a wheelchair or a walker during public events, including when he presided over the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, his retired predecessor, in January.

Vatican officials said Thursday that they plan to release additional information about the procedures on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pope Francis is undergoing a second bowel operation in two years

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Russia blames Ukraine for blowing up a major ammonia pipeline

16 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia appears to be in its opening stages

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

As Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Cleared His Name description, screenshots, and release date appear on the PlayStation Store price tracker

12 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Pope’s night went “well” after his intestinal surgery in Rome

15 mins ago Aygen
9 min read

Technology: A gravitational wave can come from where you least expect it

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

North America’s largest floating solar farm has officially gone online

8 hours ago Izer