The Poles want to impose tariffs on those who continue to buy Russian oil

Poland has promised to completely cut off Russian oil by the end of the year, so Poland is only a few weeks away from buying oil from Russia completely. pledge

In May this year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged to end oil imports from Russia through the northern part of the Friendship Pipeline by the end of the year, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making a similar pledge. After the announcement by Poland and Germany, the plan is that only countries using the southern part of the Friendship Pipeline, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will continue to buy Russian crude.

Poland is now pushing for sanctions on the northern part of the pipeline, creating legal grounds for Warsaw to break existing agreements with Russia.

and a payment system for those who continue to access relatively cheap Russian crude oil via the southern portion of the Friendship Pipeline.

In our opinion, the introduction of additional barriers, including the northern part of the friendly pipeline, requires appropriate control at the EU level, Poland is cooperating with Germany on this issue.

– Polish Ministry of Climate Protection told Bloomberg.

Cover image: Getty Images