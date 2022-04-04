The PlayStation 12 Month Sublink is still available at $59.99 and will give you a huge discount on PS Premium

In case you didn’t know, Sony announce A new category system for PlayStation Plus last week with PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. While PlayStation Plus Premium is priced at $119 per year, you can get it today at half the discount at $59.99 just by subscribing to PlayStation Now for 12 months!

In case you don’t know, all existing PlayStation Now customers will switch to PlayStation Plus Premium without increasing their existing subscription fee. Unfortunately, Sony has pulled the PlayStation Now 12-month subscription package from the PlayStation Store.

Here’s a current screenshot of the PlayStation Store PS Now subscription page where you can see that the 12-month subscription offer has been withdrawn, and the only offer left is a seven-day free trial and subscription for $9.99 per month.

Fortunately, all is not lost! Savant Deals Wario 64 I was able to get a 12 month PS Now webstore link for the PSN Store for $59.99! This means you can buy a year’s membership to PS Now, and you’ll automatically switch to PS Plus Premium in June “for free.”

PlayStation Now 12-month subscription $59.99 (US PSN Store)

PlayStation Now – 12-month subscription – $59.99 (PSN Store UK)

In case of doubt, here is the confirmation that all existing PS Now customers will be migrating to PS Plus Premium for free directly from Official PlayStation Blog.

If you’re still not sure about downloading this bad boy (since we’re guessing Sony will find it and maybe hit this one soon), here’s what PS Plus Premium has for you to subscribe:

PlayStation Plus Premium **

benefits : Provides all basic and plus level benefits Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games are available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games with streaming and download options available from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Provides access to cloud streaming for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the premium and additional levels in the markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4, PS5 and PC consoles. *** Limited time gaming experiences will also be offered at this level, so customers can try out specific games before purchasing.

price* : United States of America $17.99 per month / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 annually Europe €16.99 per month / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 annually United kingdom £13.49 per month / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 per year Japan 1,550 yen per month / 4,300 yen – quarterly / 10,250 yen per year

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (select markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with limited-time gaming experiences. Basic and Plus level benefits are also included. Local prices vary by market.

Will Sony withdraw this offer? Maybe and maybe not. If you’re planning to get PlayStation Plus Premium, it might be best to download this while you can.

Thanks, Wario 64!