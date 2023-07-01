The Pixel 8’s battery will be bigger and charge faster, the leak claims

The Google Pixel 8 series is due to debut in a few months, but the big details keep coming out. Now, we’re hearing more about the battery size and charging speed on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s all good news.

Android Authority reports Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see upgrades in battery size and charging speed compared to their predecessors. This includes providing maximum charging speeds of 24W on the Pixel 8 and 27W on the Pixel 8 Pro, up from 20W and 23W on previous models. Qi charging, such as 9to5Google Reported a month ago, has not changed.

More exciting, however, are the battery size upgrades. Apparently, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see increases over their predecessors. That starts with the Pixel 8 Pro, which will go from the 7 Pro’s 4,926 mAh to 4,950 mAh. It’s very likely that Google will stick to the same 5,000 mAh rating, but the slight increase is definitely appreciated. Better is the jump on the Pixel 8, which rose to 4,485mAh from the 4,270mAh cell in the Pixel 7. That jump of around 5% still isn’t much, but it should be enough to feel for it.

This latest report also details Wi-Fi 7 support on both phones as part of the Tensor G3 upgrade, as well as continued support for UWB, but only on the Pixel 8 Pro. An upgraded UWB module appears to be in use there as well.

Apparently, the Pixel 8 may be available in new countries as well. Citing electronic collateral, it appears that the two phones will launch in the following regions in addition to the existing ones:

Austria

Switzerland

Belgium

Portugal

Availability has always been an issue for Pixel phones, and while Google has made improvements, there’s still a lot of work to do.

