The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s display specifications will excite you

Good news this weekend for Google fans looking to pick up the upcoming Pixel 8 and/or Pixel Pixel 8 Pro. Display specifications have surfaced on the web for both devices, based on information we learned earlier.

Via internal source at Google for Android AuthorityThe Pixel 8 will be equipped with a 6.17-inch screen, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (427 pixels per inch), a peak brightness of 1400 nits, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. These numbers indicate that the Pixel 8 will have a higher peak brightness, pixels per inch, and refresh rate than the Pixel 7. Your eye won’t be able to enjoy the extra 10 pixels per inch, but hopefully you’ll be able to appreciate the increased refresh rate.

Based on what we learned back in March, it also seems certain that the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen is much flatter than the Pixel 7 Pro’s. This is indeed very exciting news for some people. The most rounded flat screen is reported to come in at 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 (490 pixels per inch), peak brightness of 1600 nits, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. We can see that these numbers can be considered somewhat of a downgrade from last year, except for peak brightness. This should be a huge positive change for buyers.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, it appears that its refresh rate hasn’t changed, but that’s not the whole picture. Inside, Google has made tweaks to allow for an improved variable refresh experience, with the 8 Pro reportedly dropping to 5Hz. This is the kind of price variance we’ve seen from other makers and it’s good to see Google join the service.

These shows look solid. Feel free to get excited, Pixel fans.

// Android Authority