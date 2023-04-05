April 6, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The pink moon rises overnight! Watch the April full moon in a free webcast

Izer 2 hours ago 3 min read

The April full moon, also known as the pink moon, rises tonight (April 5), and will be visible in its full glory all night long. Worldwide, the pink moon will rise at dusk and set around dawn, meaning it will be visible for most of the night.

In the Sky gives exact times when skywatchers can see the full moon, rising on Wednesday at 19:01 EST (2301 GMT) and peaking at 00:34 EST (0434 GMT) before arriving on Thursday at 06:49 EST (1049 GMT). If clouds spoil your view, you can watch the April 2023 Full Pink Moon live online here, Courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project (Opens in a new tab) in Ceccano, Italy, starting from 1:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT) on April 6.

